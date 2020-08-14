Where Things Stand: Concrete Plans To Challenge The Election

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: U.S. President Donald Trump walks off Marine One at the White House after spending the weekend at the G20 Summit and meeting Kim Jong Un, in the DMZ on June 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. Dona...

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: U.S. President Donald Trump walks off Marine One at the White House after spending the weekend at the G20 Summit and meeting Kim Jong Un, in the DMZ on June 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump met Sunday with Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea and became the first U.S. president to step onto North Korean territory. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

