Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) appointment as Joe Biden’s running mate represents a wealth of necessary firsts for our nation and is the culmination of months of political maneuvering from both Biden and Harris’ teams and the Democratic Party as a whole.

But why float in the breeze for a few hours after months of speculation when we can dive into a plethora of “what’s next?” inquiries. That is the media’s job after all.