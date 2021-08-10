Where Things Stand: Mark Meadows, You’re Up

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows attends the second day of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill on ...

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows attends the second day of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

