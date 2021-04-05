Where Things Stand: The Happy Marriage Between The GOP And Corporations Hits A Rough Patch

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens during a news briefing after the weekly Senate Republican Policy Luncheon July 11, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Sen...

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens during a news briefing after the weekly Senate Republican Policy Luncheon July 11, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Sen. McConnell announced that Senate will delay its recess to the third week of August. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS