The President is scheduled to deliver his first joint congressional speech tonight, which will largely serve as a platform to unveil the details of his latest legislative proposal.
Members-Only Article
Where Things Stand: What To Expect Tonight
This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
|
April 28, 2021 12:53 p.m.
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$60/yr
$42/yr
30% Off
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Get Prime
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Get Prime AF