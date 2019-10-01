The Vogel Effect is Real

Earlier I mentioned this new Monmouth poll on impeachment. This poll generally seems more favorable to the President than the other two we’ve seen this week, though it still seems daunting for him. But Aaron Blake at the Post points to something else important. Down in the details of the piece, despite people generally finding Trump’s actions unacceptable, it turns out a plurality believes the President’s core claim: that Joe Biden applied pressure on Ukraine to end an investigation into his son, a accusation that is completely belied by all the facts we know and actually knowingly false.