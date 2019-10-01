Another Impeachment Poll Data Point

Monmouth has just released a poll which sounds the public on impeachment. It is similar to the others we’ve seen over recent days, though a bit more favorable to the President. On supporting an impeachment inquiry, 49% say it’s a good idea while 43% say it’s a bad idea. On removal from office, 44% say yes, 52% say no. Notably, Monmouth doesn’t appear to have given the “too soon to tell” option that shifted the numbers somewhat for CBS/YouGov and Quinnipiac.

Monmouth also notes that the removal from office number approached currently levels in March 2019 (42%) and July 2017 (41%). Notably those are just before the release of the Mueller Report and just after the firing of James Comey and the Trump Tower meeting revelation in the early months of the administration.

Monmouth has Trump’s approval at 41%, disapproval at 53%, basically unchanged from recent months.