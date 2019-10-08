Gordon Sondland’s attorney, Robert “Gold Bars” Luskin, says his client is “profoundly disappointed” that he is not being allowed to testify. This is bull. It is totally within his power to testify. He can resign his position at the State Department and opt to follow the law. (It’s not even totally clear to me he needs to resign. But that is certainly sufficient.) It appears that he is not only refusing to testify but refusing to turn over evidence in the form of text messages. He is simply choosing to make himself part of the cover up, presumably out of political loyalty to the President.
Editor's Brief
Sondland Opts to Be Part of Cover Up
