Sondland Opts to Be Part of Cover Up

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MAY 02 : US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry (R) chats with U.S Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland (L) at the 1st EU-U.S. Energy Council High-Level B2B Forum on LNG at the European Co...

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MAY 02 : US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry (R) chats with U.S Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland (L) at the 1st EU-U.S. Energy Council High-Level B2B Forum on LNG at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium on May 2, 2019. European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete (not seen) and Executive director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol (not seen) also attended the forum. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS