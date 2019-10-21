Rudy’s Excellent Adventure #2

A reminder that some critical news emerged Friday. Bloomberg published a report that appears to confirm what many have suspected: that Rudy Giuliani and President Trump had teamed up with the notorious Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash to manufacture damaging allegations on the Biden family. Indeed, at least part of Giuliani’s anti-Biden campaign appears to have been bankrolled by Firtash, who has been living in exile in Austria for the last five years fighting extradition to the United States on bribery charges. (Josh Kovensky has an excellent backgrounder here on Firtash’s role in all this.)

The deal, as described by Bloomberg, was Firtash used his network in Ukraine to come up with dirt on Biden and Giuliani and Co would use their juice with Trump and the Barr DOJ to drop the corruption charges against Firtash.