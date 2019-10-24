Editor's Brief

Looking Ahead to the Trumpian Bloody Shirt

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House on October 21, 2019 in Washington,DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
October 24, 2019 3:44 pm

For all the antics among House Republicans, what is most notable from their Senate Republican colleagues is silence. No Republican senator besides Mitt Romney is meaningfully criticizing the President. I continue to hear that in closed door caucus meetings the attitude toward the President and the widening scandal is considerably more hostile to the President and fearful than one might suspect. Sen. John Thune, a consummate party man, likely gave some hint of this when he told reporters yesterday that “the picture coming out of [the impeachment inquiry] based on the reporting we’ve seen is, yeah, I would say is not a good one.” Of course, if we had a dime for every time we’ve heard about private criticism of President Trump that never goes public we wouldn’t need to work so hard to drive up our membership numbers here at TPM. But there’s another point that is worth exploring about the Republican senate.

It’s not all about voting to impeach or acquit.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: