WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - JUNE 20, 2017: Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (L) and US President Donald Trump during a meeting. Mykola Lazarenko/Press Office of the President of Ukraine/TASS (Photo by Mykola Lazarenk...

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - JUNE 20, 2017: Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (L) and US President Donald Trump during a meeting. Mykola Lazarenko/Press Office of the President of Ukraine/TASS (Photo by Mykola LazarenkoTASS via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS