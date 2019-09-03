Editor's Brief

Johnson, Churchillism and the Delicious Verdicts of History

By
|
September 3, 2019 1:22 pm

I don’t know how this all will play out for the UK, whether they’ll finally leave the EU and on what terms. But there’s something richly satisfying about seeing the first flames erupting out of PM Boris Johnson’s plane as he appears to be crashing and burning only weeks into his ministry.

Let’s  just briefly review what has happened over the last 24 hours. A cross-party coalition appears to have formed to pass a law preventing a no-deal Brexit at the end of October. We’ll know whether that works by this afternoon. If that happens, it short-circuits Johnson’s elaborate game of chicken with the EU. A legal action by the Scottish regional government has surfaced documents which appear to prove Johnson was deceiving the public about his decision to prorogue Parliament. And just a short time ago, an erstwhile member of the Conservative Party defected to the Liberal Democrats, thus depriving Johnson of his parliamentary majority.

