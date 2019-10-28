I Feel Seen

It seems like TPM Reader DK has been thinking along the same lines I have …

Your post from Friday about Guiliani crystallized something for me that has been knowing at my subconscious. In your post, your rightfully noted all the connections between Giuliani, Parnas/Furman, DiGenova/Toensing and Firtash. You also rightly noted that, as John Dowd has admitted in his letter to Congress, Parnas/Furman assisted Giuliani in his representation of the President. In addition to them assisting DiGenova/Toensing in their rep of Firtash. How is this not bigger news and a bigger scandal worthy of giant headlines?