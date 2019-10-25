Editor's Brief

Rudy’s Excellent Adventure #3

Rudy Giuliani, Former Mayor of New York City speaks to the Organization of Iranian American Communities during their march to urge "recognition of the Iranian people's right for regime change," outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 24, 2019.
October 25, 2019 4:05 pm

One part of the Ukraine/Giuliani story I’ve been fascinated about and which I think will end up being quite relevant is the way the players appear to have used notional attorney-client privilege to protect the secrecy of their operation. It’s not just lawyer-client privilege. There are also source-reporter relationships, monetary and business relationships. So for instance, Rudy Giuliani is allegedly the lawyer for Parnas and Fruman. They are also in business together. Parnas and Fruman are also working as investigators for Giuliani in his representation of President Trump and thus they claim that their work for Giuliani is covered by the President’s attorney-client privilege. The two men are also represented by John Dowd, who until recently represented the President. To be clear, I suspect that many of these relationships are corrupt and fraudulent and wouldn’t survive judicial scrutiny. But they’re still alleged.

