Editor's Brief

How Did Trump Let This Happen?

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he speaks to the press as he walks to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, December 7, 2018.
By
|
October 17, 2019 7:35 pm

Aside from the national humiliation and breach of trust with allies, we have a remarkable development with President Trump’s sudden and still entirely unexplained decision to green-light a Turkish invasion of northeastern Turkey. President Trump had already entered the greatest crisis of his presidency to date. And yet, a few tut-tuts and misgivings notwithstanding, Republicans remained reflexive in their support. President Trump chose this moment to drive a massive wedge between himself and the overwhelming majority of his own party. At a critical moment he chose to open a second front … against himself.

