Editor's Brief

Don’t Set the Bar So Low

By
|
November 1, 2019 1:14 p.m.

One of the perversities of the Trump era is that non-Trump loyalists have become starved for any signs that there are limits on what his supporters will accept from him. Like a child starved for love or a man dying of thirst in the desert, they are excited by the thinnest hints of hope or, in this case, the slightest resistance or criticism from true believers to Trump’s latest outrage or crime.

But of course this leads to setting a horribly low bar for Republicans. Chris Ruddy is getting press today for calling Trump’s notorious July 25th phone call with the President of Ukraine “inappropriate” and a “mistake.”

