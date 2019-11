Chris Ruddy, Newsmax CEO and friend to President Donald Trump, said that Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “absolutely” inappropriate.

On Al Jazeera English’s UpFront, he called the call a “mistake,” but not a “criminal” or “impeachable” one.

“Joe Biden’s name should’ve never been raised on the call,” he said. “There’s no evidence that the Bidens committed a crime.”

He went on to praise Trump’s record, saying he’d done an ‘A+ job’ otherwise.”

