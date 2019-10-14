Editor's Brief

Don’t Coddle Fiona Hill

October 14, 2019 7:09 pm

There is a tone in a lot of the coverage of these Trump national security officials going up to Capitol Hill that is something like “This is or that legitimate grown-up is going to help us get to the bottom of this!” I thought of this when I saw the coverage today of Fiona Hill, former Senior Director of European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, going up to testify. Perhaps she will be willing to help investigators get to the bottom of what happened here. But we should see someone who held her position as presumptively party to a criminal conspiracy unless and until we hear good evidence to the contrary.

