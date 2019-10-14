There is a tone in a lot of the coverage of these Trump national security officials going up to Capitol Hill that is something like “This is or that legitimate grown-up is going to help us get to the bottom of this!” I thought of this when I saw the coverage today of Fiona Hill, former Senior Director of European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, going up to testify. Perhaps she will be willing to help investigators get to the bottom of what happened here. But we should see someone who held her position as presumptively party to a criminal conspiracy unless and until we hear good evidence to the contrary.
Editor's Brief
Don’t Coddle Fiona Hill
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here