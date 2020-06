DOJ Accused Of Abuse Of Power And Cover-Up In ‘Extraordinary’ Flynn Case

US Attorney General William Barr (L) and US President Donald Trump leave after delivering remarks on citizenship and the census in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2019. (Photo by Bre...

US Attorney General William Barr (L) and US President Donald Trump leave after delivering remarks on citizenship and the census in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS