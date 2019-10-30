Reader Email

Could It Be This Absurd?

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: President Donald Trump attends Game Five of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo ... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: President Donald Trump attends Game Five of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 30, 2019 10:04 am

Mainly, I think this is simply too absurd to be true. What’s more, the timing of a high stakes raid is very hard to predict. They can go badly or more likely just be canceled at the last minute. But TPM Reader SA suggested a possibility that at least has had me wondering. Remember Trump’s Razor. The stupidest possible explanation that is reconcilable with the available facts will most likely be true. So with that in mind, here’s TPM Reader AS …

I was quite surprised when I heard that Trump had plans to attend World Series, as he’s been so careful about avoiding crowds that might boo him. Is it possible that it was more than a coincidence that he had plans to attend the game on the night after the raid? It’s totally ridiculous, but Trump’s Razor suggests that the World Series appearance was scheduled days earlier only because Trump wanted to time it with the raid. I mean, why else wait until a possible Game 5?

