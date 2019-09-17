Democrats aren’t going to be happy with any stonewalling they get from Corey Lewandowski, who’s been ordered by the White House to restrict what he says at Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing.
Reporter's Notebook
Why Angering House Judiciary Dems May Be Just What Lewandowski Is Looking For
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here