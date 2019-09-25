Another Critical Revelation

There are two key additional revelations that are quite important but, understandably, are having a hard time getting attention in the wake of the memo release. We have now learned that there was not only a whistleblower report but a criminal referral to the Justice Department, one that the DOJ declined to pursue. Critically, according the Times, both the Inspector General and the Director of National Intelligence made the criminal referral to the Department of Justice.
It’s the acting DNI himself, retired Vice Admiral Joseph Maguire, who is key.