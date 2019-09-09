Today’s Agenda: All Eyes On The North Carolina Ninth

GREENVILLE, NC - JULY 17: President Donald Trump speaks during a Keep America Great rally on July 17, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina. Trump is speaking in North Carolina only hours after The House of Representati... GREENVILLE, NC - JULY 17: President Donald Trump speaks during a Keep America Great rally on July 17, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina. Trump is speaking in North Carolina only hours after The House of Representatives voted down an effort from a Texas Democrat to impeach the President. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 9, 2019 8:22 am

Happy Monday, September 9. President Donald Trump is headed to Fayetteville, North Carolina, to hold a campaign rally for the Republican candidate in tomorrow’s special election, a race seen as a bellwether for elections to come. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.

