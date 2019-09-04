Happy Wednesday, September 4. President Donald Trump will skim money off the top off 127 different military projects to raise $3.6 billion to build a wall that experts say won’t work. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.
What We're Watching
Today’s Agenda: In Shocking Turn, Mexico Is Not Paying For The Wall
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Our Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives & fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives & NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here