Today’s Agenda: In Shocking Turn, Mexico Is Not Paying For The Wall

Thousands of migrants crossed the border, many groups of Central American migrants were seen, crossing the border, the border patrol said that on average 1,000 migrants cross the border in the city Juarez the Paso Te...

Thousands of migrants crossed the border, many groups of Central American migrants were seen, crossing the border, the border patrol said that on average 1,000 migrants cross the border in the city Juarez the Paso Texas on 22 April 2019. (Photo by David Peinado/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS