Today’s Agenda: Trump Getting More Heat On Ukrainian/Biden Scandal

on November 14, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (R) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump make an announcement regarding the "First Step Act", prison reform bill, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (R) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump make an announcement regarding the "First Step Act", prison reform bill, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on November 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By , and
|
September 23, 2019 8:28 am

Happy Monday, September 23. As the Ukrainian/Biden scandal continues to engulf the Trump administration, he’s taking more hits from both sides of the aisle. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: