What We're Watching

Today’s Agenda: The Next Henry Kissinger?

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks out of the West Wing before talking to journalists following a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House October 18, 2018 in Washing... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks out of the West Wing before talking to journalists following a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House October 18, 2018 in Washington, DC (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
September 12, 2019 8:10 am

Happy Thursday, September 12. We’ll be one step closer to grasping just what Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee plan to do when it comes to impeachment today. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following today.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: