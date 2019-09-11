Today’s Agenda: Cut Through The Ninth District Spin

MONROE, NC - SEPTEMBER 10: North Carolina 9th District Republican candidate Dan Bishop celebrates with supporters after being announced as the winner of his race defeating Democratic candidate Dan McCready during an ... MONROE, NC - SEPTEMBER 10: North Carolina 9th District Republican candidate Dan Bishop celebrates with supporters after being announced as the winner of his race defeating Democratic candidate Dan McCready during an election night party on September 10, 2019 in Monroe, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By , and
|
September 11, 2019 8:22 am

It’s Wednesday, September 11. Republican Dan Bishop won by a hair in the special election in North Carolina’s ninth district, where President Donald Trump won handily in 2016. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: