Happy Monday, October 7. The White House is sending Vice President Mike Pence out to friendly districts to conjure opposition to the ongoing impeachment probe among key voters. Here’s more of that and other stories we’re following today.
What We're Watching
Today’s Agenda: Pence, The Attack Dog
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here