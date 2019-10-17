What We're Watching

Today’s Agenda: RIP Rep. Elijah Cummings

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, speaks at a National Press Club Headliners luncheon in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
The late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By and
|
October 17, 2019 8:49 am

It’s Thursday, October 17. Legendary congressman and House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) has died, succumbing to longstanding health issues at age 68. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: