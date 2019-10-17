Latest
President Trump welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, at the West Wing Portico (North Lawn) of the White House, On Monday, May 16, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Longtime Baltimore Congressman Elijah Cummings Dies At 68

Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings(D-MD) arrives before Michael Cohen,US President Donald Trump's former personal attorney,testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on ... Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings(D-MD) arrives before Michael Cohen,US President Donald Trump's former personal attorney,testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 27, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 17, 2019 6:11 am
Esteemed longtime Baltimore congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) died at the age of 68, according to multiple reports.

Cummings passed away at John Hopkins Hospital at 2:45 a.m. ET due to “complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” his office reportedly said in a statement.

Cummings has served in Congress since 1996 and was currently chairman of the House Oversight Committee, one of the House committees leading an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
