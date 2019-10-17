Longtime Baltimore Congressman Elijah Cummings Dies At 68

Esteemed longtime Baltimore congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) died at the age of 68, according to multiple reports.
Cummings passed away at John Hopkins Hospital at 2:45 a.m. ET due to “complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” his office reportedly said in a statement.
Cummings has served in Congress since 1996 and was currently chairman of the House Oversight Committee, one of the House committees leading an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Breaking: Rep. Elijah Cummings has died at the age of 68 pic.twitter.com/uwCQXNIcIx
— Morning Joe First Look (@mjfirstlook) October 17, 2019