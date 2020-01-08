Where Things Stand: Trump Addresses The Nation After Iran Strikes U.S. Bases

By
|
January 8, 2020 9:33 a.m.

Good morning and happy Wednesday, January 8. There’s been quite a bit of news already this morning, and we’re waiting to hear the President’s address in response to Iran’s attack on two U.S. military bases in Iraq last night. That’s expected at 11 a.m. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following:

