Happy Friday, August 30. President Trump’s personal assistant, who has served in the Trump administration since day one, was barred from entering the White House and forced to resign on Friday, according to the New York Times. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following.
What We're Watching
Today’s Agenda: Trump’s Personal Assistant Gets The Boot
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Our Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives & fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives & NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here