I’m not really sure what to say about this “transcript.” First, it’s not actually a transcript. It says explicitly that it is a rough approximation of what was said, based on note-taking by Situation Room Duty Officers. But what’s contained in this memorandum is considerably worse and frankly more insane than what we’d been led to believe. All the references to talking to Rudy Giuliani and going after Biden and his son are there. But there is a bunch more. Aside from a lot of color which is largely President Zelensky’s desperate efforts to ingratiate himself with Trump, there are four cardinal points.
Editor's Brief
A Lot Worse Than We’d Heard
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here