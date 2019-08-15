Today’s Agenda: Epstein’s Autopsy Deepens The Mystery

Happy Thursday, August 15. The New York City medical examiner could not determine Jeffrey Epstein’s cause of death after finding unusual broken bones in his neck. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.

Three Things We’re Watching Today

Epstein Autopsy

An inconclusive autopsy of Epstein has raised more questions than it answered. Broken bones were found in his neck, injuries that some experts say are more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicidal hanging. This information is sure to set off a flurry of new conspiracy theories.

Scrutiny of Steve King’s latest comments

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) has once again prompted outrage among members of his own party, this time with a comment on rape and incest. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the chair of the House Republican conference, called the remark “appalling” and reiterated her call for King to leave Congress. We’ll see if other top Republicans join her.

The Winnowing

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) is expected to drop out of the presidential race Thursday to make a Senate run instead. He’s only the second serious candidate, after Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), to do so.

Today’s Rundown

Both the House and Senate are out of session.

7:00 p.m. ET Trump will take another break from his golfing getaway to host a political rally in New Hampshire this evening. His former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who has hinted at a New Hampshire Senate run, is slated to speak alongside the President tonight.

10:00 p.m. ET Trump’s expected to arrive back in Bedminster, New Jersey to continue his golf vacation.

