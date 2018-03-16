Latest
5 mins ago
White House Denies Reports That Trump Ready To Fire McMaster
14 mins ago
Congress Demands Pentagon, DOJ Probe Child Sex Assault On U.S. Military Bases
1 hour ago
New Lawsuit Reveals Challenges Of Taking ‘Fake News’ Peddlers To Court
news

Zinke’s New Wildlife Protection Board Packed With Trophy Hunters

By MICHAEL BIESECKER, Jake Pearson and JEFF HORWITZ, | March 16, 2018 7:02 am
on March 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trophy hunters are packed on a new U.S. advisory board created to help rewrite federal rules for importing the heads and hides of African elephants, lions and rhinos. That includes some members with direct ties to President Donald Trump and his family.

A review by The Associated Press of the backgrounds and social media posts of the 16 board members appointed by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke indicates they will agree with his position that the best way to protect critically threatened or endangered species is by encouraging American hunters to shoot some of them.

The Trump administration has quietly moved to reverse Obama-era restrictions on bringing trophies from African lions and elephants into the United States, despite presidential tweets decrying the practice as a “horror show.”

More News
View All
Comments