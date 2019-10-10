Zelensky Held All-Day Media Event To Continue Distancing Himself From Trump

Latest
Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky during a briefing in the office of the President in Kiev. Ukraine, Thursday, June 27, 2019 (Photo by Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By
|
October 10, 2019 8:51 am
During a day-long media event at a food court in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky continued to try to shove considerable distance between himself and the political scandal currently engulfing President Trump.

According to ABC News, Zelensky reiterated there was “no blackmail” during his phone call with President Trump, which formed the basis of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. The newly-elected Ukrainian president also insisted that he didn’t talk to Trump about his decision to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid from Ukraine.

“We didn’t speak about this,” he told reporters. The call “wasn’t linked to weapons or the story with (Ukrainian gas company) Burisma,” adding that he doesn’t “want to interfere in any way in the elections.”

While Zelensky has made similar claims in recent weeks, the ongoing effort to distance himself from Trump’s political mess is notable. The now-infamous July call between Trump and Zelensky stands at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to pressure foreign leaders into investigating his political rivals.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
