Youngkin Turns Pelosi Attack Into Political Punchline At Campaign Stop

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) appeared to make light of the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D) husband at a Friday campaign stop.

“The voters are getting ready to stand up again and say we have had enough, enough of Abigail Spanberger, enough of Joe Biden,” he said. “And listen, I want to stop for a minute and listen, Speaker Pelosi’s husband, they had a break-in last night in their house and he was assaulted.”

“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” Youngkin said of the speaker. “That’s what we’re gonna go do,” he said to cheers.

Youngkin was stumping for GOP congressional candidate Yesli Vega, who is challenging Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA).

David DePape, 42, has been taken into custody for the attack that San Francisco police say happened early Friday morning. He allegedly broke into the Pelosis’ California home and assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that DePape will be booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of “attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several other additional felonies.”

Multiple outlets report that he was looking for Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington D.C. with her protective detail at the time. Paul Pelosi has since been hospitalized.