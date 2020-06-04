‘You Sound Completely Barking Mad’: Piers Morgan And Giuliani Brawl In Wild Interview

Latest
PHILADELPHIA - FEBRUARY 23: The Philadelphia Inquirer Building is seen February 23, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia Newspapers LLC, owner of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Daily News, and Philly.com, filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday in an attempt to restructure the company's debt, estimated at $390 million. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
(Screenshot: Good Morning Britain/YouTube)
By
|
June 4, 2020 1:07 p.m.

“Good Morning Britain” co-host Piers Morgan, one of President Donald Trump’s biggest media allies, had an interview with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday that flew completely off the handle.

Giuliani appeared on the British program to defend Trump’s inflammatory tweet about the protests over George Floyd’s death, in which the President threatened to get the military involved and that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

The lawyer started off by accusing “the left-wing media” of “deliberately misinterpreting” the tweet, and claimed that Trump wasn’t advocating violence.

Giuliani kept ranting on and on until Morgan finally got a word in edgewise after trying to cut in several times.

“Rudy, I’m sorry, but you’re talking total claptrap,” the anchor told Giuliani.

Then Morgan, who ordinarily cozies up to Trump with softball interviews, confronted Giuliani with the racist history behind the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

The interview quickly deteriorated into a shouting match, during which an unhinged Giuliani accused Morgan of peddling “politically correct propaganda so you can be popular” and yelled “What a bunch of garbage you’re spewing!”

“You sound completely barking mad, you know that?” Morgan snapped.

That’s when Giuliani truly lost it, telling the anchor that “everyone in America knows you’re a failed journalist.”

“I know what happened to your show, Piers,” the lawyer shouted, referring to Morgan’s CNN show that got cancelled due to poor ratings. “And I remember the mistakes you made, and I remember how you fucked up!”

“You’ve gone completely mad and you sound deranged, and it’s really sad to see what’s happened to you,” Morgan retorted.

Watch the spectacle below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
