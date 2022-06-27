Latest
6 hours ago
Eastman Says Feds Seized His Phone Last Week In New Court Filing
11 hours ago
Jan. 6 Committee Announces Surprise Tuesday Hearing
11 hours ago
McCarthy Urges Voters To Just Ignore Thomas’ Call To Reconsider Other Landmark Cases

Spanberger’s GOP Challenger Downplays Possibility Of Pregnancy After Rape

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - JUNE 20: Yesli Vega, a primary candidate for the 7th Congressional District, speaks during a campaign event on June 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The campaign event featuring Sen. Ted Cru... FREDERICKSBURG, VA - JUNE 20: Yesli Vega, a primary candidate for the 7th Congressional District, speaks during a campaign event on June 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The campaign event featuring Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) comes a day before Virginia voters will decide the competitive Republican primary Tuesday. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 27, 2022 2:47 p.m.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s (D-VA) GOP challenger, Yesli Vega, suggested that it was unlikely that a person would become pregnant after being raped when asked about it at a campaign stop last month, according to audio obtained by Axios on Monday.

In the audio, which predates the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade last week, Vega is asked about her thoughts on what Congress should do if the Court deals a blow to abortion.

Vega praises state-level restrictions to abortion access before imagining an exchange with a Democratic interlocutor who asks her to defend those restrictions.

“The left will say, ‘Well what about in cases of rape or incest?’ Vega said.

Vega, a former police officer who serves as Prince William County Supervisor, claimed that she has only seen one instance of a woman becoming pregnant as a result of rape during her career in law enforcement.

“I’m a law enforcement officer. I became a police officer in 2011,” Vega said. “I’ve worked one case where as a result of a rape, the young woman became pregnant.”

An unidentified person at the event then claims that they had heard that it’s more difficult for a woman to get pregnant if she’s been raped.

Asked whether she has ever heard of the notion, Vega said it wouldn’t “surprise” her if that were the case because, in her words, rape is “forcing it.”

“Well, maybe because there’s so much going on in the body. I don’t know. I haven’t, you know, seen any studies,” Vega said. “But if I’m processing what you’re saying, it wouldn’t surprise me. Because it’s not something that’s happening organically. You’re forcing it.”

After the unidentified person added “because the body shuts down in some way,” Vega said she agreed with that.

“The individual, the male, is doing it as quickly — it’s not like, you know — and so I can see why there is maybe truth to that. It’s unfortunate,” Vega continued.

Asked by Axios for comment on her remarks, Vega simply noted that she is a mother of two who is “fully aware of how women get pregnant.” According to Axios, Vega’s campaign did not dispute the audio’s authenticity.

TPM reached out to Vega’s campaign for comment.

Vega won the GOP primary last week with endorsements from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and conservative activist Ginni Thomas, who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The swing district in which Vega is challenging Spanberger will play a role in deciding whether Democrats’ retain their slim majority in the House next year.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: