GOP Mayor Said Wyoming Gov Cursed At Her, Was ‘Threatening’ In His Body Language

June 4, 2019 10:53 am

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R) cursed at the mayor of his state’s capital at a meeting Friday related to beef imports, according to the Associated Press. 

Mayor Marian Orr, also a Republican, said that Gordon at one point said “fuck you, mayor” and wielded “his physical presence in an aggressive and threatening manner.”

“For a split second I thought about walking out, but I felt like this was a very important issue,” she told AP of the discussion about a Taiwanese delegation visit, a country to which Wyoming wants to export more beef.

Gordon has apologized to the mayor and acknowledged the language he used, but vehemently denied that he was physically intimidating her. “I am deeply offended by the mischaracterization represented in the mayor’s description of our meeting,” he said.

Orr said she “wouldn’t have endorsed him last fall had I known that he was capable of this.”

“And to be comfortable enough to do this in front of three of your own staff is telling about one’s character,” she added.

