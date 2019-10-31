Latest
26 mins ago
WSJ: Parnas Named Company 'Fraud Guarantee' To Hide Legal Trouble From Search Results

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Lev Parnas arrives at federal court for an arraignment hearing on October 23, 2019 in New York City. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, along with Andrey Kukushkin and David Correia, are associates of Rudy Giuliani who have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to circumvent federal campaign finance laws in schemes to funnel foreign money to U.S. candidates running for office at the federal and state levels. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
October 31, 2019 10:57 am
Why would Rudy Giuliani associate and indicted dealmaker Lev Parnas name his company “Fraud Guarantee”?

Is there a worse name for a company with the stated mission of helping “reduce the risk of fraud”?

Well, Parnas apparently had a reason for the unusual name: Google search results.

When Parnas and Fraud Guarantee co-founder David Correia set up the company, Parnas picked the name so that people Googling the words “Parnas” and “Fraud” would see something positive — Parnas’ business — rather than his long history of legal trouble.

The Wall Street Journal reported the factoid on Thursday citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Parnas, Correia, Parnas’ other business partner Igor Fruman and the businessman Andrey Kukushkin were all charged this month for an alleged conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws by funneling foreign cash into U.S. elections. They’ve all pleaded not guilty.

Perhaps ironically for the Fraud Guarantee founders, their alleged scheme was publicized by a disgruntled investor who sued Parnas to get back $500,000 the investor had given a failed movie project.

When the investor saw reports of the $325,000 donation from another Parnas and Fruman company to a pro-Trump super PAC, the investor sued in court and argued the money should go to him.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
