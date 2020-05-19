World Health Organization Approves ‘Comprehensive’ Review Of Virus Response

Latest
This picture taken on April 15, 2020 shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the entrance of their headquarters in Geneva amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus. - Global efforts t... This picture taken on April 15, 2020 shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the entrance of their headquarters in Geneva amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus. - Global efforts to join forces against the coronavirus faltered after the US President froze funding for the World Health Organization, igniting a chorus of criticism from world leaders who urged solidarity in the face of a crippling economic crisis. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
May 19, 2020 10:51 a.m.

GENEVA — Member states of the World Health Organization have unanimously passed a resolution brought by European Union members, African nations and others calling for an independent “comprehensive evaluation” of the international response to the COVID-19 outbreak coordinated by the U.N. health agency.

The United States has sharply criticized the agency and its relationship with China, where the outbreak erupted.

Overnight, U.S. President Donald Trump listed concerns and criticism about the WHO to its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Nations rallied around the resolution that calls on the director-general to initiate “at the earliest appropriate moment” an evaluation that would “review experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19.”

It was not immediately clear how, when or by whom that evaluation will be conducted.

The resolution pointed to the “role of extensive immunization against COVID-19 as a global public good,” and called on international organizations to “work collaboratively” to produce safe, effective and affordable medicines and vaccines.

