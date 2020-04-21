UN Report Warns Number Of People Facing Hunger Could Nearly Double This Year

Volunteers distribute food from the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to needy families at a drive through event on April 17, 2020 at the New Jerusalem Church in Kissimmee, Florida. Food banks across the Un...

Volunteers distribute food from the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to needy families at a drive through event on April 17, 2020 at the New Jerusalem Church in Kissimmee, Florida. Food banks across the United States are experiencing a surge in demand as unemployment numbers increase due to layoffs caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

