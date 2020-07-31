Latest
15 mins ago
Stephen Miller Falsely Claims Voter Identity Is Not Confirmed For Mail-In Ballots
28 mins ago
Dems Subpoena Pompeo In Probe Of Senate GOP Biden-Ukraine Disinfo Campaign
William P. Barr, who was was appointed by United States President George H.W. Bush to be the 77th US Attorney General, testifies before the US Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on November 12, 1991.Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP
2 hours ago
Bill Barr Has Done This Before

Wolf Orders DHS To Stop Collecting Intel On Press In Portland: ‘In No Way’ Did Secretary Condone

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Trump... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Trump met with members of the Senate GOP. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 31, 2020 8:42 a.m.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf ordered his department’s intelligence office to stop collecting information on journalists following a report from The Washington Post that detailed the practice. 

Current and former officials told the Post that the compilation of
“intelligence reports” about the work of press covering protests in Portland involve a government system that is intended to share information about suspected terrorists and violent actors.

A DHS spokesman said in a statement to the Post that “upon hearing about the practice” Wolf had directed the department to “immediately discontinue collecting information involving members of the press.”

The statement sought to distance Wolf from the practice, adding, “in no way” did Wolf “condone this practice and he has immediately ordered an inquiry into the matter. The Acting Secretary is committed to ensuring that all DHS personnel uphold the principles of professionalism, impartiality and respect for civil rights and civil liberties, particularly as it relates to the exercise of First Amendment rights.”

According to the Post’s report, the DHS’ Office of Intelligence and Analysis had distributed three Open Source Intelligence Reports to federal law enforcement agencies and others, in the past week, summarizing tweets written by a reporter for the New York Times and the editor-in-chief of the blog Lawfare.

The reports, obtained by the Post, note that the journalists had published leaked, unclassified documents about DHS operations in Portland and included images of tweets along with descriptions about the number of likes or retweets a particular post received.

The Post said that some of the leaked DHS documents the journalists posted and wrote about pointed at faults in the department’s understanding of the protests in Portland, as well as information about techniques used by intelligence analysts.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30