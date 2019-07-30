Latest
on August 21, 2018 in Charleston, West Virginia.
28 mins ago
Trump Gets Heckled: ‘You Can’t Send Us Back! Virginia Is Our Home!’
on June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
56 mins ago
Trump Intel Pick Ratcliffe Faces Allegations Of No Intel Experience
ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 02: Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and possible Republican presidential candidate speaks during the Rick ScottÕs Economic Growth Summit held at the DisneyÕs Yacht and Beach Club Convention Center on June 2, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Many of the leading Republican presidential candidates are scheduled to speak during the event. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Scott Walker-Tied Group Sues Michigan Over Voter-Approved Redistricting Reform
news

WI Lawmaker With Disability Says He Isn’t Allowed To Call Into Committee Meetings

Jimmy Anderson
Photo courtesy of Rep. Jimmy Anderson's office
By
July 30, 2019 1:16 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Wisconsin state Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D), who is paralyzed from the chest down, said on Monday that the Republican-controlled state Assembly won’t allow him to call into committee meetings, a rule that can bar him from voting.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) refuses to change the rule, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that it’s “disrespectful” for a lawmaker to ask question via speakerphone “when individuals are actually taking the time out of their day to come and testify in person.”

Anderson uses a wheelchair to attend Assembly meetings in person when he can, but he told the Journal Sentinel that due to health reasons, it isn’t always possible for him to do so.

“I think it is absolutely ridiculous to say that an accommodation needed for a disability would somehow be disrespectful to people,” he said. “I think it’s disrespectful to exclude a duly elected member of the Legislature to be able to fully participate when the need for an accommodation arises.”

Joshua Miller, a spokesperson for Anderson, told TPM that the Democratic lawmaker has received supportive calls from “many people” in Wisconsin, but that he isn’t planning on suing over discrimination yet.

“The representative would prefer not to put the taxpayers of Wisconsin on the line for Vos’ poor behavior,” Miller said. “But if the people of Wisconsin can’t pressure him to do the right thing, he’s willing to take that next step.”

For now, Miller said, “Our goal is to make sure that our story is heard.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: