Wisconsin’s Failed Election Fraud ‘Auditor’ Is Now Calling For A ‘Revolution’

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who led his state’s sham 2020 election audit and failed to find any voter fraud whatsoever, urged fellow conservatives to carry out a “revolution” earlier this month.

Gableman made the push as he was giving a speech at a GOP Outagamie County dinner on Sept. 9, as shown in a video published by liberal activist Lauren Windsor.

“For the first time in my life, I am beginning to wonder if America’s best days are behind us,” he said.

The ex-justice asserted that Americans’ “comfort” is “holding us back from taking the action that is necessary.”

“It’s a beautiful world. But it’s that very comfort that is keeping us from what our founders knew to be the only way to keep an honest government, which is revolution,” Gableman said.

“Thomas Jefferson said that the tree of liberty must be watered by the blood of revolution in every generation,” he added. “I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

As the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes, the former justice was paraphrasing a letter Jefferson wrote in 1787 declaring that “[t]he tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”

“It is its natural manure,” he wrote.

Gableman’s talk of a “revolution” reflected the anti-democracy attitude he took with his failed election review: Even though he couldn’t find any of the rampant election fraud he claimed had plagued the 2020 election, Gableman still demanded that the election results be “decertified” somehow (a legal impossibility).

Gableman’s speech came a month after Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R), upon being safely reelected, unceremoniously fired the former justice as election auditor and bashed him as an “embarrassment to the state.”

This was in spite of the fact that Vos himself hired Gableman in the first place and poured more than $1 million in taxpayer funds into the bogus audit to advance ex-President Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud.