A Jump In Wisconsin’s Election-Related COVID Cases Brings Total To 40

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 07: Residents wait in line to vote at a polling place at Riverside University High School on April 07, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Residents waited sometimes more than two hours to vot... MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 07: Residents wait in line to vote at a polling place at Riverside University High School on April 07, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Residents waited sometimes more than two hours to vote at the school, one of the few polling places open in the city after most were consolidated due to a shortage of poll workers fearful of contracting COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 27, 2020 3:47 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Wisconsin Department of Health is reporting that 40 people who voted in or worked the April 7 election have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt added to TPM on Monday that they can’t be sure that the 40 people were infected at the polls, since some of them reported other interactions as well.

The number has doubled since the DHS’ finding of 19 infected voters and election workers last Tuesday.

The controversial April 7 election was held in-person despite attempts by Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Democrats to have it pushed back. After state Republican lawmakers lodged a challenge to Evers’ executive order delaying the date, the majority-conservative state Supreme Court ordered the election be held as planned.

Photographs of voters standing in long lines and wearing makeshift masks were widely circulated.

In a particularly resonant shot, Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos (R) assured Wisconsinites that voting in person was “incredibly safe,” while clad in head-to-toe protective equipment.

