A Jump In Wisconsin’s Election-Related COVID Cases Brings Total To 40

The Wisconsin Department of Health is reporting that 40 people who voted in or worked the April 7 election have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt added to TPM on Monday that they can’t be sure that the 40 people were infected at the polls, since some of them reported other interactions as well.

The number has doubled since the DHS’ finding of 19 infected voters and election workers last Tuesday.

The controversial April 7 election was held in-person despite attempts by Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Democrats to have it pushed back. After state Republican lawmakers lodged a challenge to Evers’ executive order delaying the date, the majority-conservative state Supreme Court ordered the election be held as planned.

Photographs of voters standing in long lines and wearing makeshift masks were widely circulated.

In a particularly resonant shot, Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos (R) assured Wisconsinites that voting in person was “incredibly safe,” while clad in head-to-toe protective equipment.