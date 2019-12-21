Wine Cave Owner Said ‘It’s Not Fair’ That He’s Been Dragged Into Dem Fight

Craig Hall, who owns the wine cave at the heart of the Democratic feud between Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, said that it’s “not fair” that he’s being used as a “pawn” in the struggle.

According to the New York Times, he and his wife Kathryn own Hall Wines in California.

The Halls have given $2.4 million to Democratic candidates and causes since the 1980s. Craig Hall pointed out the environmental benefits of the wine caves, and said that the practice dates back to the Romans.

Warren used Buttigieg’s glitzy wine cave fundraiser to swipe at him for courting wealthy donors. Buttigieg retorted that Warren is setting “purity tests” that she herself “cannot pass.” The fight churned up Warren’s own fundraiser that she held in 2018, where a thank you for a $1,000 donation was a souvenir bottle of wine.