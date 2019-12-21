Latest
Wine Cave Owner Said ‘It’s Not Fair’ That He’s Been Dragged Into Dem Fight

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 19: South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) listens during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Loyola Marymount University on Decem... LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 19: South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) listens during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Loyola Marymount University on December 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Seven candidates out of the crowded field qualified for the 6th and last Democratic presidential primary debate of 2019 hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 21, 2019 3:43 p.m.
Craig Hall, who owns the wine cave at the heart of the Democratic feud between Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, said that it’s “not fair” that he’s being used as a “pawn” in the struggle.

According to the New York Times, he and his wife Kathryn own Hall Wines in California.

The Halls have given $2.4 million to Democratic candidates and causes since the 1980s. Craig Hall pointed out the environmental benefits of the wine caves, and said that the practice dates back to the Romans.

Warren used Buttigieg’s glitzy wine cave fundraiser to swipe at him for courting wealthy donors. Buttigieg retorted that Warren is setting “purity tests” that she herself “cannot pass.” The fight churned up Warren’s own fundraiser that she held in 2018, where a thank you for a $1,000 donation was a souvenir bottle of wine.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
