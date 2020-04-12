Latest
1 hour ago
British PM Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital After COVID-19 Treatment
2 hours ago
Fauci Says Reopening Economy ‘Could Start In Some Ways’ Maybe Next Month
3 hours ago
Trump: Rebuilding Economy Will ‘Honor All Those Who Perished’ From COVID-19

WHO Special Envoy: COVID-19 Will ‘Stalk Human Race’ For A Long Time

Candidate to the post of Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) David Nabarro gestures during a press conference on January 26, 2017 in Geneva The World Health Organization picked three finalist... Candidate to the post of Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) David Nabarro gestures during a press conference on January 26, 2017 in Geneva The World Health Organization picked three finalists for the role of its next director-general, a high-stakes choice for the powerful agency described as facing an "existential crisis". / AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 12, 2020 12:19 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

World Health Organization Special Envoy Dr. David Nabarro warned that COVID-19 will “stalk” the human race until a vaccine is available to combat it, during a Sunday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press.”

When asked how likely the United States and Europe are going to get a second wave of COVID-19, Nabarro first pointed out that the WHO is unsure it will come in waves in the way that influenza does, but that the organization thinks “it is going to be a virus that stalks the human race for quite a long time to come” until there’s a vaccine.

“There will be small outbreaks that will emerge sporadically and they will break through our defense,” Nabarro said.

Nabarro argued that the key to combat the pandemic is for every community to have “a kind of defensive shield” that can “pick up cases as soon as they appear, isolate them and stop outbreaks from developing.”

“It is going to be necessary for every single country to have that capacity,” Nabarro said. “And so we’re actually encouraging countries to put that in place now, and that will facilitate releasing lockdowns and prevent further massive outbreaks.”

In response to President Trump’s critique of the WHO, Nabarro said that the WHO “works on behalf of all the governments in the world” and that it has to rely on information that’s received from different governments. He then added that “we have to move forward” and have to “get the best possible cooperation.”

When asked about Trump threatening to withhold U.S. funding to the WHO, Nabarro responded that he hopes that “all nations will not find any reason to make threats” in a “massive epic struggle.”

After stating that the WHO loves its partnership with the United States and that it has worked with American scientists for years, Nabarro said it “would be so unfortunate if anything happened to lessen that cooperation” and that “it’s too important to have anything that disturbs the functioning of the international system at this time.”

Nabarro’s remarks come a day after the WHO said that it was investigating South Korea’s report that 91 people who had ostensibly recovered from COVID-19 later tested positive for the virus again.

Watch Nabarro’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: