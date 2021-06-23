Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
2 hours ago ago
‘Utter Nonsense’: Judge Takes Aim At GOPers Who Downplayed Capitol Attack
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is swarmed by reporters as he leaves a meeting between a bipartisan group of Senators and White House officials as they attempt to come to a deal on the Biden administrations proposed infrastructure plan at the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. After initial negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans fell through a new bi partisan group of Senators came together with the hopes of reaching a deal for a much need infrastructure spending plan. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Joe Manchin
3 hours ago ago
Senators Acknowledge That Time Is Running Out For A Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
UNITED STATES - JUNE 23: General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifies during the House Armed Services Committee hearing titled “The Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Budget Request from the Department of Defense,” in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago ago
Milley Rattles Gaetz While Blasting GOP’s ‘Critical Race Theory’ Bogeyman Du Jour

Whitehouse Apologizes For Failing To Acknowledge Beach Club’s Lack Of Diversity

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) questions Judge Neil Gorsuch during the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) questions Judge Neil Gorsuch during the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Off... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) questions Judge Neil Gorsuch during the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 23, 2021 6:57 p.m.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) on Wednesday apologized for failing to acknowledge the lack of diversity of an exclusive beach club in Newport, Rhode Island, amid furor over his remarks last week that seemed to confirm a local reporter’s characterization of the club as “all-white.”

After reaffirming that he will not resign from the beach club, Whitehouse said in a statement on Wednesday that the uproar that ensued when a reporter asked him about his membership forced him to “assess all my affiliations and to consider whether any involve inequitable or exclusionary policies.”

Whitehouse then expressed remorse for being part of a sailing club that lacks diversity.

“I do own a boat and belong to a sailing club in Newport. While this club does not have exclusionary rules for membership, it does lack diversity,” Whitehouse said. “Failing to address the sailing club’s lack of diversity is squarely on me, and something for which I am sorry.”

Whitehouse added that he is committed to “working with the club and the community” to build a “more inclusive membership.”

In the past week, Whitehouse has come under fire for his membership at the ritzy Bailey’s Beach Club, which the New York Times described in a 2003 report as an exclusive mostly white club.

Last week, Whitehouse appeared apologetic when a local reporter characterized the club as “all-white.”

“I think the people who are running the place are still working on that, and I’m sorry it hasn’t happened yet,” Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse tried to walk back his initial comment on Monday by telling NBC 10 that the alleged “whites only” policy never existed in the first place.

On Wednesday, Whitehouse said that he mistakenly accepted the local reporter’s characterization of the beach club being “all-white” because he “wasn’t prepared for the question.”

“I then checked the assertion and was assured that, first, the assertion was wrong, there is diversity in the membership and there are non-white club members; and second, that improving diversity remains a priority and an active task for the club’s new board,” Whitehouse said on Wednesday.

Whitehouse said that he will not urge his family to resign from the club, which his wife is one of the top shareholders of.

The beach club attempted to clean up the backlash by denying discriminatory policies in a statement issued Wednesday.

“Recent characterizations in the press and in other commentary about Baileys Beach club are inaccurate and false,” the club said. “Over many years, Club members and their families have included people of many racial, religious and ethnic backgrounds from around the world who come to Newport every summer.”

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: